Mike Portnoy's Transatlantic to release live DVD

Massive DVD/CD set on the way

Among a million and one other projects, 2010 saw Mike Portnoy resurrect prog behemoth Transatlantic for a new album and tour…and now, a huge live DVD.

The band recorded their London show earlier this year for the imaginatively titled Whirld Tour 2010: Live At Shepherd's Bush London.

But, in the true spirit of prog, this isn't a normal live DVD, it's a massive double disc and triple CD set. Pick yourself up a copy and you'll get:

DVD 1 (147 minutes)  

01. The Whirlwind

 02. All of the Above 

03. We All Need Some Light 

04. Duel With the Devil  

DVD 2 (190 minutes)  

01. Bridge Across Forever 

02. Stranger in Your Soul 

03. Documentary 

04. Band Interview 

05. Return of the Giant Hogweed (w/ Steve Hacket)  

CD 1  

01. The Whirlwind (79:52)  

CD 2

  01. All of the Above (30:19) 

02. We All Need Some Light (8:40)

 03. Duel with the Devil (28:31) 

CD 3  

01. Bridge Across Forever (6:03)

 02. Stranger in Your Soul (30:00)

You can't accuse Portnoy of skimping on the material, can you?