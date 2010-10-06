Mike Portnoy's Transatlantic to release live DVD

© Scott D. Smith/Retna ./Retna Ltd./Corbis
Among a million and one other projects, 2010 saw Mike Portnoy resurrect prog behemoth Transatlantic for a new album and tour…and now, a huge live DVD.
The band recorded their London show earlier this year for the imaginatively titled Whirld Tour 2010: Live At Shepherd's Bush London.
But, in the true spirit of prog, this isn't a normal live DVD, it's a massive double disc and triple CD set. Pick yourself up a copy and you'll get:
DVD 1 (147 minutes)
01. The Whirlwind
02. All of the Above
03. We All Need Some Light
04. Duel With the Devil
DVD 2 (190 minutes)
01. Bridge Across Forever
02. Stranger in Your Soul
03. Documentary
04. Band Interview
05. Return of the Giant Hogweed (w/ Steve Hacket)
CD 1
01. The Whirlwind (79:52)
CD 2
01. All of the Above (30:19)
02. We All Need Some Light (8:40)
03. Duel with the Devil (28:31)
CD 3
01. Bridge Across Forever (6:03)
02. Stranger in Your Soul (30:00)
You can't accuse Portnoy of skimping on the material, can you?