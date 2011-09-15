Mike Portnoy to fill in for Stone Sour

Stone sour

Mike Portnoy will be at the kit for Stone Sour when they play Rock in Rio later this month.

The former Dream Theater man is stepping in as Roy Mayorga and his wife are expecting the birth of thier first child on 24 September, the same date as the band's Rock and Rio performance.

Portnoy had this to say about filling in for Roy: "It's my honour and pleasure to be able to help out my good friends in Stone Sour and my brother Roy in their time of need. It's also an unexpected treat for me to get another visit with some of the greatest fans in the world down in Brazil."