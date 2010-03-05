Meinl Drum Festival line up revealed

Thomas Lang and Dave Mackintosh are among the artists confirmed for the Meinl Drum Festival.

Gergo Borlai, Oli Rubow, Bertil Mark and Chris Coleman have all also been announced for the show, with one more artist still to be confirmed.

The event takes place in Germany on 26 June.

Tickets are available now at a presale price of €20 for adults and €17 for students.

Meinl is also putting on a groove workshop featuring Benny Greb and Frank Itt.

Tickets for this show, including admittance to the festival, cost €28 for adults and €25 for students.

For more information head to www.meinldrumfestival.com.