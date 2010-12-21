Matt Sorum: Velvet Revolver closing in on new singer

Sorum

© MARIO ANZUONI/Reuters/Corbis

Velvet Revolver are close to naming their new singer, according to Matt Sorum.



The drummer told VH1 that the supergroup that time forgot have been rehearsing and have a guy in mind for their next meet-up in January.



Sorum said: "We're real close. We got a guy that we like but we haven't sat around a table and said to each other, 'Okay, let's shake hands and do this.' Hopefully we'll be able to. I mean, I know this has been going on for a while but the reality of it is Slash has been on the road [promoting his solo album] for the last year. We only started rehearsing last week after a year off and we're going to rehearse again in January with this particular person."



Will it be Myles Kennedy? Or former Slash/Sorum/Dave Kushner collaborator Frank Perez? Does anyone even care anymore?