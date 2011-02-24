Marilyn Manson drummer quits

Manson

© Todd Owyoung /Retna Ltd./Corbis

Ginger Fish has quit has drummer for Marilyn Manson. The stickman had been part of the God of F***'s band since 1995.



Fish, who recently filled with for Joey Jordison as part of Rob Zombie's band, explained his decision in a statement.



He said: "After much deliberation and constant reflection of where my life has been and where it could or should be heading, I am regretful to inform the general population, and the fans, that I have decided to step down as a member of Marilyn Manson and see where my life, and the knowledge of my availability cares to take me.



"I can't stand by to watch opportunities pass me by simply because the knowledge of my availability wasn't clearly expressed by me. I wish my brothers well, and I expect nothing but great things from them. Any inquiries can be sent to www.bookgingerfish@gmail.com."