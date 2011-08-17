London Drum Company appeal for looted gear

Gretsch

The London Drum Company have made an appeal for drummers to be on the lookout for gear looted from their Croydon lock-up during the London riots.

During the riots the following gear was taken:

Gretsch US Maple Satin Blue with chrome hardware (pictured above): 12"x8",12"x9", 14"x11", 16"x 13", 22"x18"

Rogers Blue Swirl: 22"x14",13"x9"

DW Broken Glass: 13"x10", 16"x14", 18"x16", 24"x20"

Sonor Force 3000: 12"x9", 16"x16", 22"x20"

All the above was cased in Protection Racket bags.

Gibraltar 9000 Series single pedal chain drive

Gibraltar 9000 Series single pedal strap drive

Gibraltar 979710TP boom stand x6

Gibraltar 9606 snare drum stand x2

Percussion bag containing various tambourines and shakers.

If anyone has any information on any of the above please email us at rhythm@futurenet.com and we will pass the information on.