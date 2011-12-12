London 2012 seeks volunteer performer drummers for the greatest show on Earth

The search is on for volunteer performers within the Olympic Opening and Closing Ceremonies.

To be eligible you must be aged 18 years or older on 1 March 2012 and able to meet the commitments for rehearsals.

So if you have rhythm or can drum - sign up now for this once in a lifetime opportunity!

Don't delay! To find out how to apply to audition and for full details on the commitments involved please follow the following link: www.london2012.com/ceremoniescasting

Closing date for applications is 9th January 2012.

Receipt of this information does not entitle you to use the Protected Marks, make any association with London 2012, the Olympic or Paralympic movements, or the British Olympic and Paralympic teams, or to use any Games-related images, films or screen grabs. Nor does it permit you to issue press releases, run advertising or undertake any marketing or PR campaigns around the Games. You may not promote yourself as an 'Olympic Supplier' or 'Supplier to London 2012/the Ceremonies', and you may not say you are an official partner of London 2012, the Ceremonies, or LOCOG. For more information, please visit london2012.com/brandprotection