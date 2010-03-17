More

Last chance to check out Carlock clinic

Drummer to round off clinic tour

Keith Carlock will round off his UK clinic tour tomorrow night.

The drum ace, who can list Sting, Steely Dan and a whole load more on his CV, will put on a show at Sunderland´s Marriott Hotel, in association with Drum Shop UK.

Keith will be showing off his considerable skills on a Yamaha PHX kit, with Zildjian cymbals.

As well as Keith, attendees will be able to catch a performance from the Northumberland Youth Jazz Drummers.

Tickets are available on the door, priced £10 for adults and £5 for under 16s.