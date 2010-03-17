Last chance to check out Carlock clinic

Keith Carlock will round off his UK clinic tour tomorrow night.

The drum ace, who can list Sting, Steely Dan and a whole load more on his CV, will put on a show at Sunderland´s Marriott Hotel, in association with Drum Shop UK.

Keith will be showing off his considerable skills on a Yamaha PHX kit, with Zildjian cymbals.

As well as Keith, attendees will be able to catch a performance from the Northumberland Youth Jazz Drummers.

Tickets are available on the door, priced £10 for adults and £5 for under 16s.