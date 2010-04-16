Labels mark UK Record Store Day

Independent music shops are taking centre stage today for UK Record Store Day.

The contribution from such outlets is being celebrated all over the UK, with numerous bands and labels backing the day.

Mike Smith, Managing Director of Columbia Records, said: “Independent record stores are the midwives for great music in this country and have been crucial to the launch of so many successful artists´ careers.”

To mark the occasion Sony Music is releasing ten limited edition records, including those by Them Crooked Vultures, The Stone Roses and this month´s Rhythm cover stars Bullet For My Valentine.

The Rolling Stones are also part of the celebrations, with Universal releasing a previously unheard track by the band, which is available now on iTunes.