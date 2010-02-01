Kings of Leon scoop Grammy double

Kings of Leon were among the big winners at last night´s Grammys.

Nathan Followill and co walked away with the Best Rock Song and Record of the Year honours, both for ‘Use Somebody´.

Meanwhile, AC/DC once again hit the headlines as they scooped the Best Hard Rock Performance award for the typically ballsy ‘War Machine´.

The Aussies pipped Metallica, Nickelback, Alice and Chains and Linkin Park to the award.

November 2009 Rhythm cover star Tre Cool also had reason to celebrate as Green Day bagged Best Rock Album for 21st Century Breakdown.

The show, which took place at the Los Angeles Staples Center, saw gongs handed out to Judas Priest, Black Eyed Peas and Beyonce, among many, many more.