Kasabian drummer breaks hand at NME Awards

Kasabian were forced to call on their drum tech last night after sticksman Ian Matthews broke his hand.

The drummer is thought to have fallen shortly before the band took to the stage at the NME Awards.

A quick once-over from a doctor confirmed that Matthews had broken his hand, leaving Kasabian to call on drum tech Loz to step in and save the day.

Guitarist Sergio Pizzorno told the Daily Mirror: “He doesn't even know the songs, we just told him to go for it."

Matthews may take some comfort from the fact that his band scooped the best album and best album artwork awards for last year´s West Ryder Pauper Lunatic Asylum.