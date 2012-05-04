June issue of Rhythm on sale now

June rhythm

Butch Vig talks hitting the studio with Nirvana, Smashing Pumpkins, Foo Fighters, Green Day, Muse and more. The studio wizard also discusses getting back into the saddle with Garbage, mixing acoustic and electronic drums live and how working with Grohl, Hawkins, Cool and co has influenced his own playing. PLUS: Jimmy Chamberlin, Josh Morgan and Taylor Hawkins talk working with Butch.

INTERVIEWED

Ginger Baker - The Cream drummer on his love of Kelly Rowland, hatred of metal and why it'd have been easier if he'd died

Steven Adler and Matt Sorum look back at the early days of Guns N' Roses and peer into the future

Luke Johnson - Lostprophets sticksman on his determination to succeed

Brian Lane - Studio geekery and double drumming with cult pop-punk band Brand New

Dan Searle - Architects' sticksman on the pursuit of excellence in metal drumming

PLUS: Ray Luzier, Jojo Mayer, Joey Jordison and more

REVIEWED

We give our verdict on Spaun's stunning LED kit, Zildjian's K Constantinople cymbals, the Yamaha DTX540K, Tama's new Sound Lab Project snares, the Alesis Samplepad and the Toontrack Americana EZX.

LEARN

This month we teach you how to nail new Arctic Monkeys cut 'R U Mine?', Deftones' face-melter 'Rocket Skates' and Goo Goo Dolls hit 'Iris'.

WIN

Bag yourself a full set of Aquarian Power Trio heads

You'll find all this and more in the brand new issue of Rhythm, on sale in all good newsagents, online and on Apple Newsstand