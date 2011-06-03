July issue of Rhythm on sale 7 June

RHY 191

Pick up Rhythm 191 and you'll find...

Mike Mangini

Mike Mangini gives us the inside story on how he landed the Dream Theater gig in this huge cover feature. From his US home studio Mangini talks preserving Portnoy's legacy, creating his own and that grueling audition process. We also take a look around his frankly massive set-up, take tips on playing odd time signatures and delve deep into Mangini's technique behind the kit. Plus: Take a look at the six guys that missed out on the much-coveted Dream Theater gig.



ALSO INTERVIEWED



Phil Selway on Radiohead, going solo and nailing grooves



Gregg Bissonette talks sessions, technique and double drumming with Ringo and the All Starr Band



US legend Ed Shaughnessy looks back on 30 years at the top with The Tonight Show Band



PLUS: We talk to Max Weinberg, Jason McGerr (Deathcab For Cutie), Aaron Comess (Spin Doctors), Brian Tichy (Whitesnake), Jared Champion (Cage The Elephant) and more!



REVIEWED



Liberty Drums R Series Drum Kit

Gretsch Renown '57 Drum Kit

Zildjian Swish Knocker and Z3 Ultra Hammered Cymbals

Toontrack EZX Expansion Pack

Korg Wavedrum Oriental

Alesis DM7 USB Electronic Drum Kit



LEARN



Learn how to play tracks by Alter Bridge, Toto and Foo Fighters with our tuition disc. Also find out how to play like The Rev (Avenged Sevenfold) and Keith Carlock and also take tips on double kick playing, hip-hop beats, set-up fills and more.



WIN



Bag yourself a Dixon Bubinga snare worth £441 and Sonisphere tickets!



