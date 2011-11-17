Josh Eppard replaces Chris Pennie in Coheed and Cambria

Coheed

© RD / Kabik /Retna Ltd./Corbis

Josh Eppard has returned to the Coheed and Cambria drum stool.

Eppard, who left Coheed back in 2006 to deal with substabnce problems, replaces Chris Pennie.

A statement from the band said: "As the songs for the new record began twisting into shape, it slowly became apparent that these songs were very dynamic, and could truly flourish with the groove-oriented approach that Josh naturally brings to the table. We also missed Josh as a person — what he meant to us as friends and the energy and humour he exudes. But this isn't about nostalgia; it's about who we are now, and what we can achieve musically and as a family, together going forward.

"We understand there are risks involved bringing Josh back into the fray. Even with his two years of sobriety, this is a giant leap of faith on our part. But at the end of the day, we have all grown up, and we have all been through so much, that playing with Josh again is sort of like coming home. It's comfortable, it's familiar, it just feels right… it's hand in glove."