John Blackwell completes new album

John Blackwell fans will be pleased to hear that the jazz maestro has been hard at work on a new album.

The Prince drummer has teamed up with Corey Bernhard, Paul Pesco and Will Lee to form the John Blackwell Project.

A host of guest stars - including David Mann, Michael Landau and Luis Conte - have also contributed to the record, which is entitled 4 Ever Jia.

The whole thing has been mastered, but clips have not yet been made available.

We´ll let you know as soon as we hear any more, but if it features this kind of drum work, then it´ll be well worth a listen.