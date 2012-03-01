Joey Jordison working on solo project

Joey

© Jared Milgrim/Corbis

Slipknot drummer Joey Jordison has revealed he's working on a solo project.

Jordison, who is currently on the road with Slipknot, told News.com.au that he's been hard at work in the studio.

He said: "I'm gonna be forming a band in the near future with a lot of the material I've been writing lately. I don't want to release too much but I have been in the studio and I think people will be pretty surprised at what I come up with. It's heavy!"

The drummer also let slip about one of the stranger pieces of fanmail he's been given down the years.

He explains: "I had a gift given to me from a young lady when I was touring with Zombie and I was like, 'OK, well, thank you' and I took it back and I opened it up and it had like a weird smell…[Basically, it was a whole person's arm.] It wasn't like an actual arm, just the bones."