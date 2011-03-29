Jason Bittner and Carter Beauford endorsement news

Bittner

Jason Bittner and Carter Beauford have announced brand new endorsement deals. Take a lookbelow to see which gear the pair will now be playing.

Shadows Fall sticksman, and Rhythm diarist, Bittner has ended his time as a Meinl endorsee and will now play Zildjian. The switch was announced by Zildjian through their Twitter page, with more details to come soon.

Beauford will now be using Vic Firth sticks. On the move he said: "When a friend of mine recently put some Vic Sticks in my hands, I could not believe the difference. The stick not only felt perfectly straight and balanced, but I could also hear the difference immediately. I found I didn't have to work so hard because the stick was working for me. It was then I realized that I had found the right tool for the job."