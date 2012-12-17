January issue of Rhythm out now!

After an 11-year gap between studio albums, No Doubt are back with their infectious brand of reggae and ska-influenced rock, with Adrian Young holding down the beat. Rhythm sat down with the madcap drummer and got the lowdown on the band's return, his embracing of electronics and an unwavering love for reggae beats.

Speaking of which, we also bring you the ultimate reggae drumming playlist - From Carlton Barrett to Winston Grennan, they're all here in this handy runthrough of tracks you must hear. Plus, we pick out a selection of faux reggae cuts that you really shouldn't have on your iPod - Peter Andre's Mysterious Girl anyone?

Session ace Jason Sutter on heading to the dark side with Marilyn Manson

Grand Funk Railroad's Don Brewer gets the Rhythm Interview treatment

Chris Hayden talks making it big with Florence and the Machine

And: When Nerves Attack - We examine that age old problem, stage fright

Animal Custom drum kit

C&C Custom drum kit

Aquarian INHEAD System

DW 5000 bass pedal

Paiste Joey Jordison Black Alpha cymbals

Evans Black Chrome heads

Check out this month's Rhythm tuition and you can nail Live's All Over You, Teenage Icon by The Vaccines and Counting Crows classic Have You Seen Me Lately? Plus there's lessons from Gareth Dylan Smith, Jason Bowld, Colin Woolway, Pete Riley, Justin Scott and Adam Bushell.

This month you can bag yourself a Sonor Jojo Mayer Perfect Balance bass pedal

