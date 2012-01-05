In Pictures: Vater unveils new sticks, mallets and more
In Pictures: New Vater products announced
Vater has announced a wealth of new sticks, mallets and assorted other treats to meet your woodshedding needs.
Perhaps the most eye-catching addition to the Vater line-up is the StickMate. Available in tambourine and shaker models, the handy device attaches to your stick, brush of mallet to add extra sound effects to your percussive armoury. Their lightweight polymer design and low profile means they won’t get in the way if you want to cut out the bells and whistles and lay down a straight beat.
Taking a turn for the more conventional, Vater has several new sticks (or tweaks on previous models) on offer. The Fusion Acorn (pictured), BeBop series, and Sugar Maple Phat Ride are among the additions.
Vater’s Splashsticks have also been given a tweak, with all models now featuring angled edges on the dowel ends, allowing better feel and rebound.
Finally, there’s a ton of additions to Vater’s mallet range. The Sizzle Fusion (pictured), Sizzle Fusion Acorn, Rubber Xylo and Bell ranges receiving fresh blood.