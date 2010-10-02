In Pictures: This Week's Drum News

Here's a couple of brand new DVDs for you, both from DW. First up (pictured) is The Love Project Journey from hard-hitting stickswoman Yael. Not only is it packed full of clips showing you how Yael put her new album together, it also features a few familiar faces - Terry Bozzio and Roy Mayorga to name just two.

The second DVD hitting the shelves imminently is Curt Bisquera's On Wheels –The West Coast Adventures of Kirkee B. The DVD takes you on a journey with the session man to some of his favourite LA recording spots, with Curt using everything from public transport to shopping trolleys to get you there.