In Pictures: This Week's Drum News

It's been another busy week in the world of drums, so here's our whistle-stop round-up of the latest news on all things percussion. This week we've got a sparkling picture special for you.
Whether you're heading out on tour or just off on a week in the sun with the family, you're going to need some sturdy cases to pack your sticks and stage clothes/flip flops and shorts in.
Protection Racket have seemingly answered all of your luggage needs by re-launching its We Are Family series of bags and cases.
The firm, which of course also produces a plethora of drumming goodies, is rolling out everything from wallets and washbags to full-blown cabin trolleys. Check out the full range here.
Drummers looking to get involved in music production may want to check out this bad boy, Pro Tools Mbox Pro.The software, which is the third generation of the Pro Tools Mbox series, aims to offer premium sound and support for the most popular DAWs (or digital audio workstations, if you prefer) out there.
Here's a couple of brand new DVDs for you, both from DW. First up (pictured) is The Love Project Journey from hard-hitting stickswoman Yael. Not only is it packed full of clips showing you how Yael put her new album together, it also features a few familiar faces - Terry Bozzio and Roy Mayorga to name just two.
The second DVD hitting the shelves imminently is Curt Bisquera's On Wheels –The West Coast Adventures of Kirkee B. The DVD takes you on a journey with the session man to some of his favourite LA recording spots, with Curt using everything from public transport to shopping trolleys to get you there.