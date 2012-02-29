In Pictures: SJC snare within a snare
In Pictures: SJC snare within a snare
This year's NAMM show featured a ton of convention-defying gear (remember those Molecules drums we showed you last week?), and one of the coolest piece of drum gear we stumbled upon came from US custom company SJC.
Yup, that's right, SJC went and put a snare within a snare. Read on for full details.
In Pictures: SJC snare within a snare
This 14"x7" snare has an 8"x4" snare set inside it. Why? Why not?!
The clear acrylic outer snare shell has a custom green and white diagonal striped veneer inner snare.There's also single tube lugs, diecast hoops, flat black hardware, snare wires on both snares.
In Pictures: SJC snare within a snare
The inset 8"x4" snare also has a two inch vent. For more head over to www.sjcdrums.com.