In Pictures: Jobeky Drum Festival 2011

The bank holiday weekend just gone was great for topping up your tan and finishing off the last morsels of Easter's chocolate haul. But, on Sunday we broke out of our confectionary-induced slumber and headed to Stafford for the third annual Jobeky Drums Festival.

As well as star clinics from Steve White, Pete Cater and more, the event saw the great and the good of the UK's drum world bust out a bounty of gorgeous gear, the pick of which we've gathered together for you right here.

Fittingly we're kicking things off with Jobeky's own gear, which including several kits featuring acoustic looks and electronic practicalities. As ever, great stuff from Jane and Colin at Jobeky.