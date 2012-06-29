More

Ilan Rubin joins Paramore

By

Session star in the studio with US rock titans

Rubin

Rubin

This is getting ridiculous. After bagging dream gigs in the form of Lostprophets, Nine Inch Nails and a million more, Ilan Rubin has gone and got himself in the studio with Paramore.

The supremely-talented sticksman will help the Hayley Williams-led band as they work on their as-yet-untitled fourth album.

Paramore announced the news on their Twitter page, saying: "Ladies and Gentlemen, our drummer for the 4th album.. Mr. Ilan Rubin YAYYYYY!!!!"

The band have been without a full-time sticksman since the departure of Zac Farro in 2010. We hope someone breaks this news gently to Brad Davis.