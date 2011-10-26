More

Ilan Rubin joins Angels and Airwaves

Former NIN drummer replaces Atom Willard

Ilan Rubin has been named as new drummer for Angels and Airwaves.

The New Regime mainman/former Nine Inch Nails drummer replaced Atom Willard, who left the Tom DeLonge-fronted band earlier this year.

Rubin had this to say to SignOnSanDiego.com: "It was a fairly fast process. We met up at the Blink show at Cricket Wireless Amphitheatre and took things from there.

"There was no audition, whatsoever. As far as I know, the first show I'll do (with AVA) is scheduled for February in Australia. We started rehearsing earlier this week. I was not very familiar (with AVA's music) - I'd heard the singles - so this is another case (like Nine Inch Nails) where I have a lot of homework to do."