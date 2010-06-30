Iconic Ringo snare to go on display

Ringo

© Jacques Haillot/Sygma/Corbis

Believe it or not this year Ringo Starr will celebrate his 70th birthday. To mark the occasion he's giving fans the chance to get a glimpse at a piece of drumming history.



Ringo is lending the gold-plated snare to New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art until the end of the year. The iconic Ludwig drum, which was used on The Beatles 1964 US tour, will go on show from 7 July. The snare is only part of a special exhibition planned to mark Ringo's birthday, which also falls on 7 July.



Many happy returns, Ringo!