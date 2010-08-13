I Am Arrows announce special MTV Presents show

I am arrows

Andy Burrows will bring his I Am Arrows project to London for a special show later this month.

The former Razorlight sticksman (who has stepped out from behind the kit to front I Am Arrows) will be performing with the band at London Dingwalls on 19 August as part of MTV's Presents series, supporting the band One Night Only.

Tickets for the show cost £10 and are available from www.mtv.co.uk/mtvpresents.

