Hudson launches DVD downloads

Hudson Music has made 20 of its instructional DVDs available for download.

Steve Smith´s Drum Legacy, Keith Carlock @ MD Fest, Blast Beats Evolved, The Language Of Drumming and JoJo Mayer @ MD Fest are among the titles that you can now enjoy without having to head to the shops.

Beyond The Chops, Great Hands For A Lifetime, The Art Of Brushes, Donny Gruendler Private Lessons, Creative Control and Reggae For Drumset are all also available for download from the Hudson website.

Hudson Music is also readying the release of Stanton Moore´s new DVD and book, Groove Alchemy.

You can check out an exclusive preview of Groove Alchemy here.