Grohl named 'Godlike Genius'

Grohl

© RICK NEDERSTIGT/epa/Corbis

Dave Grohl is to be honoured as a 'Godlike Genius' next month. The legendary drummer will pick up the gong at the NME Awards on 23 February.



The Foo Fighters/Them Crooked Vultures/Nirvana man will also lead the Foos through a set at the Brixton Academy show.



Grohl told the indie mag: "I don't think I'm godlike or a genius. It's flattering. It's a nice thing to be acknowledged for doing something you love to do, but in truth I don't consider it a body of work because I don't consider it work."



For one of many, many reasons why Grohl is a 'Godlike Genius', check out the clip below.