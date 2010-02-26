Gavin Harrison lines up one-off clinic

Gavin Harrison is teaming up with Poole Percussion for a one-off clinic.

The Porcupine Tree sticksman will put on show at Mr KYPS in Poole on 18 March.

Harrison will be using his full Porcupine Tree set up, with the band´s soundman on hand to ensure that everything runs smoothly.

Not only is the night a chance for fans to get an up-close-and-personal look at the drummer´s playing, it is also a tribute to big band virtuoso Paul Brodie.

Harrison´s father occasionally played alongside Brodie as part of the BBC Radio Big Band.

“I always loved the passion with which he [Brodie] played - and I noticed more and more aspiring young drummers would come and see Paul play at the Maida Vale studios. He really was my childhood drum hero,” the Porcupine Tree drummer enthused.

For more information head to www.poole-percussion.co.uk.