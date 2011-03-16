Gavin Harrison clinic tour announced

Gavin harrison

© Robb D. Cohen./Retna Ltd./Corbis

Gavin Harrison is hitting the road for a UK clinic tour this summer.



The Porcupine Tree prog king will hit the following cities as part of a MikeDolbear.com-backed jaunt:



5 June: Swansea, Drumnutt

6 June: Dublin, XMusic

7 June: Manchester, Manchester Drum Centre

8 June: Bradford, Northern Drum Centre

9 June: Gateshead, The Drum Shop

10 June: Edinburgh, Drum Central

12 June: Colchester, Orchard Percussion

13 June: Chesham, The Drum Shed



Looking ahead to the tour, Gavin said: "This will be my first UK and Ireland drum clinic tour since the late '90s so I'm very thrilled to be able to do this now. I look forward to sharing my knowledge and experience with my fellow drummers. It should be an informal evening of drumming fun with performances, demonstrations and audience interaction. See you there."



