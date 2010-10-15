Freeze Festival coming to London

Freeze

A festival in October? What next, snowboarding in London? Pack your gloves, scarf and glow sticks and say hello to the Relentless Freeze Festival.



Held from 29 to 31 October, the show sees London's Battersea Power Station transformed into a hub of music and winter sports for what is billed as the UK's biggest Apres Ski Party.



Skindred, Pendulum (DJ set), Mark Ronson and Fenix TX are among those providing the musical entertainment, while some of the world's finest skiers and snowboarders showcase their skills on the purpose-built snow run.



Tickets are on sale now starting from £16 for a child's day pass and up to £86 for an adult season ticket. Check out this website for more details.