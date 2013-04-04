Five things you can learn in this month's Rhythm

The big one. From the beats to the gear to the attitude and showmanship, every drummer wants to have a little bit of Bonzo in their playing. The stars of the Natal Bonzo Bash, including Nicko McBrain, Brian Tichy, Mike Portnoy, Simon Phillips, Dave Lombardo, Glen Sobel, Gene Hoglan and Virgil Donati, have all helped Rhythm unpick some of the master’s technique and feel. They give their spin on how they approached playing their chosen Led Zep tracks for the Bonzo Bash, imparting wisdom and tips on playing like John Bonham.

All of this is our cover feature in this month's Rhythm!

The enhanced iPad/iPhone/iPod Touch edition also features videos of these players in action, putting their own personality into covering Led Zep tracks.

Check out Whitesnake drummer Brian Tichy’s solo at last year’s Bonzo Bash: