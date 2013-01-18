Five things you can learn in this month's Rhythm

Pop session veteran Steve Barney used to be a big fella. Then one year ago, as he tells Rhythm this month, he committed himself to a healthy, juice-based diet with amazing results on and off the stage.

The Wanted drummer told us: “I used to come off [stage] feeling like I’d done 15 rounds with Tyson. That’s gone now. [The juicing diet] is not going to make you drum better, but I feel way more focused.”

Check out the diet that helped him lose over 3 stone and 6 inches in trouser-waist size in this month’s Rhythm, plus other tips for a healthier approach to your drumming lifestyle.

Here is Steve last year, talking to Rhythm about screaming fans and big pop gigs.