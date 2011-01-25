Five Things You Can Learn In This Month's Rhythm

Carlock

The brand new issue of Rhythm is out now and it's packed full of features, lessons, reviews and a ton more. In fact, there's so much that to help get you started we've put together a list of five things you can learn from the issue.

1

How Keith Carlock keeps on getting huge gig after huge gig

This month we put your questions to session legend Keith Carlock. Find out how Keith approaches the big gigs, his take on dealing with criticism and egos, his thoughts on working with Sting and loads more.

2

How to play tracks by Cream, Thin Lizzy and The Drums

This month's Rhythm CD features 'Sunshine Of Your Love' by Cream, The Drums' 'Let's Go Surfing' and Thin Lizzy classic 'The Boys Are Back In Town'. There's also an exclusive guest lesson from cover star Keith Carlock.

3

What we think of new gear from PDP, Odery, Stagg, Remo, 2Box and more

As always we've got all of the latest gear tried and tested, this month featuring kits from 2Box and Odery, a PDP snare, Stagg cymbals and more.

4

Omar Hakim's views on playing with Bowie, Sting and more

The session star talks jazz chops, versatility, developing as a player more as he reflects back on his eclectic career.

5

Which gear you should be looking out for in 2011

We've round-ed up the hottest gear of 2011 across six pages of drumming heaven. There's new products from Tama, Pearl, Vater, Evans, Sonor, Zildjian, Sabian, Roland and many, many more.