Five drummers to check out from this month's Rhythm

The Black Keys have achieved phenomenal success in the last few years, with their latest album El Camino picking up Brit and Grammy awards. But Patrick Carney, the drumming half of the blues-rock duo, reveals in Rhythm this month that he’s never learned how to play a paradiddle.

“Because I never took lessons, I approach drums from a more simplistic point of view. I don’t know how to do a paradiddle, I really don’t! That’s not necessarily a good thing, it’s just one of the limitations I have. I think it’s cool to approach stuff from your own point of view. I’ve taught myself everything.”

Read more about Patrick’s unique approach to drums in this month’s Rhythm! In the meantime, here’s Patrick with partner Dan Auerbach peforming on Letterman: