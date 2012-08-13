Five drummers to check out from this month's Rhythm

He may not be well known to UK drummers, but the LA based sessioneer has garned some pretty famous fans. With his broad palette of skills from jazz to the proggier end of rock, he’s got a pretty busy schedule working with the likes of Sepultura’s Max Cavalera, Juliette Lewis and The Mars Volta. And he still finds time to tutor drums, giving lessons to Jon Theodore and Dom Howard, not to mention Rhythm’s own Chuck Parker. Check out this month’s Rhythm to see how Chuck got on. Here’s Dave in action for the Mars Volta: