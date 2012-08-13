Five drummers to check out from this month's Rhythm
Rhythm 206
Every month we pack Rhythm with the most talented players out there. The Summer issue, out now, features these great players, among others…
Dave Elitch
He may not be well known to UK drummers, but the LA based sessioneer has garned some pretty famous fans. With his broad palette of skills from jazz to the proggier end of rock, he’s got a pretty busy schedule working with the likes of Sepultura’s Max Cavalera, Juliette Lewis and The Mars Volta. And he still finds time to tutor drums, giving lessons to Jon Theodore and Dom Howard, not to mention Rhythm’s own Chuck Parker. Check out this month’s Rhythm to see how Chuck got on. Here’s Dave in action for the Mars Volta:
Dan Flint
If you haven’t heard of You Me At Six you’ve probably not been paying attention for the last year or two. The pop-rockers’ meteorically fast rise has, according to Dan, been fuelled by hard graft, and tracks like ‘Loverboy’ – which you can learn to play in our video playalong this month – prove he’s got the chops to back up the band’s success. Here’s ‘Loverboy’…
Matt Donnelly
With the pop-appeal of Maroon Five, groove of incubus and raucous of punk, Don Broco are making waves thanks to tracks like ‘Actors’. Drummer Matt Donnelly tells Rhythm this month about being the engine room of the band while focus on laying down an engaging groove. Check out ‘Actors’ and see what you think.
Julie Edwards
Proving that women drummers can rock just as hard, and leaving Meg White in the dust, is Julie Edwards of Deap Valley. The all-female blues-rock duo from the San Fernando Valley feature in our Introducing section of the magazine. Check out the Valley doing ‘Baby I Call Hell’ on YouTube.
Ian Paice
As his band Deep Purple mark the 40th anniversary of the release of their seminal 1972 album Machine Head, hard rock legend Ian Paice takes time to recall his amazing career to Rhythm, including the story of the recording of their best-known track ‘Smoke On The Water’. We also provide a handy guide to the best of Deep Purple and Ian’s output. Sadly the band’s legendary keyboardist Jon Lord passed away recently, but you can see the classic Purple line up swing, here…