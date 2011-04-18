More

Exclusive: Dave Mackintosh set for Asia clinic tour

Dragonforce drummer heading to China and Indonesia

Dave Mackintosh is jetting off to China and Indonesia for a set of Tama-backed clinic dates.

The Dragonforce sticksman kicks off the jaunt on 21 May with a solo clinic at Surabaya's WTC, with a Bandung clinic coming the following day.

Dave will then be joined by Dragonforce axemaster Herman Li for the following China shows in May.

24: Music House, Chengdu
26: PALM Expo, Beijing
27: PALM Expo, Beijing
28: PALM Expo, Beijing
30: Super Fish Club, Shenyang
31: TU Union, Guangzhou

Each show will see Dave blast through a selection of the 'Force's material before opening things up for a question and answer session.

Head over to www.dragonforce.com for more information.