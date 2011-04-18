Exclusive: Dave Mackintosh set for Asia clinic tour

© Joby Sessions
Dave Mackintosh is jetting off to China and Indonesia for a set of Tama-backed clinic dates.
The Dragonforce sticksman kicks off the jaunt on 21 May with a solo clinic at Surabaya's WTC, with a Bandung clinic coming the following day.
Dave will then be joined by Dragonforce axemaster Herman Li for the following China shows in May.
24: Music House, Chengdu
26: PALM Expo, Beijing
27: PALM Expo, Beijing
28: PALM Expo, Beijing
30: Super Fish Club, Shenyang
31: TU Union, Guangzhou
Each show will see Dave blast through a selection of the 'Force's material before opening things up for a question and answer session.
Head over to www.dragonforce.com for more information.