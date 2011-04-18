Exclusive: Dave Mackintosh set for Asia clinic tour

Mackintosh

© Joby Sessions

Dave Mackintosh is jetting off to China and Indonesia for a set of Tama-backed clinic dates.



The Dragonforce sticksman kicks off the jaunt on 21 May with a solo clinic at Surabaya's WTC, with a Bandung clinic coming the following day.



Dave will then be joined by Dragonforce axemaster Herman Li for the following China shows in May.



24: Music House, Chengdu

26: PALM Expo, Beijing

27: PALM Expo, Beijing

28: PALM Expo, Beijing

30: Super Fish Club, Shenyang

31: TU Union, Guangzhou



Each show will see Dave blast through a selection of the 'Force's material before opening things up for a question and answer session.



Head over to www.dragonforce.com for more information.