Former Skunk Anansie drummer Robbie France has died aged 52 after reportedly suffering a ruptured aorta.

France, who also had spells behind the kit for UFO and Diamond Head, passed away on Saturday 14 January.

He enjoyed a long career as a drummer, songwriter and producer, but will be best remembered for his playing on Skunk Anansie's smash-hit debut album Paranoid and Sunburnt. His funeral will be held in Spain later this week.