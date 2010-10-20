Evelyn Glennie to climb Kilimanjaro

Evelyn

Percussionist extraordinaire Evelyn Glennie is launching a charity climb of Mount Kilimanjaro - and she needs your help.

Evelyn is taking the climb in aid of Able Child Africa, a charity which raises money to provide educational facilities for disabled children in Africa. Evelyn, who is a patron of the charity, is aiming to generate £25,000 for the cause with her trip.

She will head off on 25 November, and also has a charity concert for Able Child Africa planned for next July.

To help the cause by sponsoring Evelyn's climb, visit www.justgiving.com/Evelyn-Glennie. For more information visit www.evelyn.co.uk.