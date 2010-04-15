Erik Stams reveals two new gigs

Inspired by Erik Stams´ playing on the Rhythm CD? Well now you can check out his stick skills in the flesh.

The Rhythm expert will perform with Drill Queen on 23 April at Acton´s Station House. Click here for more information on the gig.

Erik will also be at the drum stool for Mongoose, formerly Monkjack, at The Globe in Cardiff on 1 May. For more details on the gig, and to check out clips from the band, head here.

You can also sample Erik´s rock steady playing on the latest Rhythm CD, on which he discusses groupings, displacement and voicing.