Rodney holmes

Last week we announced details of two Rodney Holmes Tama clinics due to take place next month.

Well, the guys from Swansea drum store DrumNutt have just been in touch with more information on the the ex-Santana drummer's 14 May clinic.

The clinic will take place at The Club, which can be found at 88-89 Woodfield Street. The all-important postcode for your sat nav is SA6 8BA.

It all gets underway at 7:30PM, with doors open from 6:30PM.

Tickets cost £5 and can be purchased by calling 01792 301010.