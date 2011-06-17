Drum tuning workshop announced

drum

Tuning drums is an art. It's also something that many drummers struggle to get to grips with even after years behind the kit. So much so that there's a whole night dedicated to perfecting your tuning chops on the way.



Sutton's Music Centre will host a drum workshop evening on 3 July from 5PM.



Remo's chief tuning guru Jeff Davenport will be on hand to give you a few pointers, and even better it's absolutely free.



While there you can also try out a selection of Remo heads and Dream cymbals and get discounts on Remo heads.



To book your place email info@suttonmusiccentre.co.uk or call 0208 642 2838.

