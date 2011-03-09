Craig Blundell releases new tuition CD

Blundell

Nailing fills and solos every single time can be a stretch for even the most experienced of drummers, which is why Craig Blundell has gone and put together a tuition CD on this very art.



The unspeakably-busy expert has somehow found the time to produce the Craig Blundell Electronica Challenge.



Across 12 tracks Craig will help you work on confidence, time keeping and your inner clock, with achieving rock steady grooves and fills time after time in mind.



A handy inlay booklet is also bundled with the pack to ensure you don't miss out on a single tip and trick.



For more details head to www.craigblundell.net.