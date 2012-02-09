Craig Blundell clinics announced

Blundell

Craig Blundell is heading out on his first Premier clinic tour, and the dates start later this month.

The Rhythm-backed tour has dates at Falkirk's DD Drums (19 Feb) and Drumshop in Gateshead (20 Feb) confirmed, with more set to be added.

A statement from Premier said: "The Form Over Function tour will be previewed to audiences over three dates where Craig will be delivering a unique, interactive clinic with a structured and inspiring approach to all the simple things we have left behind as drummers. The tutorial content of the show will be filmed prior to the tour and shall be made available to all members of the audience on the evening to take away and practice."

For more details keep an eye on www.premier-percussion.com.