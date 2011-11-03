Chris Pennie leaves Coheed and Cambria

Pennie

Chris Pennie has left Coheed and Cambria, citing the classic musical differences as the reason behind the split.

In a statement Pennie said that he plans to work on his Return To Earth and Fight Mannequins projects.

He said: "I am very thankful for the years that I shared the stage with the guys and want to thank the amazing, supportive fans that I've met while on tour, but there are a lot of exciting projects on the horizon, in addition to Return To Earth and Fight Mannequins, that I feel require my absolute 100 percent commitment and attention. I feel that this is the right time to make that happen."

Pennie joined Coheed in 2007 after leaving Dillinger Escape Plan.