Butch Vig sings Bock 507’s praises

Butch Vig has spoken about his new secret weapon in the studio.

The drummer and sought-after producer revealed that Bock 507 microphones have helped him on his latest projects.

Vig was full of praise for the mics after using them while recording Garbage bandmate Shirley Manson´s solo record and the latest effort by US punks Against Me!

The Garbage durmmer said: “The Bock has given me another option for a go-to vocal mic. David Bock has made an incredible sounding microphone.

“It did so well on individual instruments that I'd love to hear a piano with a pair of 507s... or a stereo pair for room mics on drums. That would be amazing!"

