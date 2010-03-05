Bryar leaves My Chemical Romance

My Chemical Romance are on the lookout for a new drummer after Bob Bryar left the band.

A statement on the emo rockers´ website revealed that the split came around a month ago.

The band said: “This was a painful decision for all of us to make and was not taken lightly.

"We wish him the best of luck in his future endeavors and expect you all to do the same."

No comment has been made just yet on a replacement.

The drummer had been with the band since replacing original sticksman Matt Pelissier in 2004.

Back in 2007 we caught up with Bob and he talked us through his playing on 'The Black Parade'. You can check it out below.