Bon Jovi to perform early tracks at O2

Tico Torres may have to brush up on some old favourites as Bon Jovi prepare for their O2 arena residency this summer.

The band´s guitarist Richie Sambora has told Billboard that Bon Jovi will be dusting off some tracks from their first two albums as part of the set lists for the run of gigs.

This means that fans may get the chance to hear Torres bashing out the beats to the likes of ‘Roulette´, ‘Runaway´ and ‘In And Out Of Love´.

You can see an Old Grey Whistle Test performance of the latter below, which is worth checking out if only for the hairstyles.