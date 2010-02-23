Blink-182 set for Reading and Leeds return?

It is looking more and more likely that Travis Barker will be heading to the UK with his Blink-182 buddies this summer.

This comes after Mark Hoppus, bass player for the US pop punkers, revealed the band´s latest batch of tour dates.

The dates see Blink in Europe through the end of August and start of September for several festivals.

But, there is an intriguing gap in the schedule over the weekend of 27 to 29 August, which is when the Reading and Leeds festival is held.

Could Travis and co be set to mark their comeback with an appearance at the festival? We´ll get the latest to you as and when new developments break.