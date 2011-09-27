Black Spiders drummer joins Tama roster

Spiders

Black Spiders drummer Si Atkinson has joined Tama's artist roster.

The hard rockin' sticksman had this to say about the deal: "Since I started playing the drums, my dream was to use Tama drums. Just like Lars Ulrich because Metallica were, and still are one of my favourite bands, Lars has always been an inspiration to me. I have purchased Tama products throughout my life and believe they are the greatest. Now I am extremely excited & very proud to be endorsed by Tama."

Take a look at Si in action for the Spiders (trust us he offers 100% entertainment value) in the clip below.